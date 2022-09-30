Joining "The Wave"

AUDACY Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE)/LOS ANGELES brings in LIZ HERNANDEZ for mornings 6a-12p (PT), starting MONDAY (10/3). HERNANDEZ has spent the last 15 years working on television, including stints with MTV NEWS, E! NEWS CHANNEL, and has appeared on shows including “THE TALK” and “GOSSIP QUEEN.”

AUDACY RVP/SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA JEFF FEDERMAN said, “LIZ’s familiarity and history with SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA make her a perfect fit to take the reins of The Wave’s morning drive. We’re certain she will deliver a fresh, dynamic morning show that resonates with the Wave’s community.”

HERNANDEZ said, “This truly is a homecoming to my first love, radio, and what better way than with a morning show at The Wave. I am incredibly proud to be a Latina in this space and to represent my culture and community, and grateful for the opportunity to be a voice for the beautiful people of LOS ANGELES. I am excited to bring my energy and years of experience and to continue to celebrate this amazing city.”

