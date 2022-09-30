Governor Newsom: Signing AB 2799 Into Law

CALIFORNIA Governor GAVIN NEWSOM signed into law ASSEMBLY BILL 2799, which decriminalizes artistic expression, especially the use of hip-hop lyrics in court cases, and was joined by KILLER MIKE, YG, TYGA, TOO SHORT, MEEK MILL, E-40, TY DOLLA SIGN and others, including the BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION and SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. and 300 ENTERTAINMENT co-founder/CEO KEVIN LILES were also present at the signing of the bill that would limit the use of rap lyrics as evidence in a trial and not inject racial bias into court proceedings. This is a crucial step in the right direction following the indictment of rap superstars YOUNG THUG and GUNNA, whose lyrics were directly quoted and used in their ongoing case.

Said SONA co-founder and attorney DINA LaPOLT, “For too long, prosecutors in CALIFORNIA have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to inject racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process. This legislation sets up important guardrails that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing Black and Brown artistic expression. Thank you, Gov NEWSOM, for setting the standard. We hope CONGRESS will pass similar legislation, as this is a nationwide problem."

Added RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON, JR. “Today we celebrate an important victory for music creators in the state of CALIFORNIA. Silencing any genre or form of artistic expression is a violation against all music people. The history that’s been made today will help pave the way forward in the fight to protect creative freedom nationwide. We extend our gratitude to Assemblymember JONES-SAWYER for his leadership on this issue and to Governor NEWSOM for recognizing the importance of protecting artistry and signing the DECRIMINALIZING ARTIST EXPRESSION ACT into law.”

Commented BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION co-founder/co-Chair WILLIE "PROPHET" STIGGERS, “The signing of AB 2799 is a huge victory for the artistic and creative community, and a big step in the right direction towards our federal legislation – The RAP ACT (RESTORING ARTISTIC PROTEC4TION ACT) – preventing the use of lyrics as the sole basis to prosecute cases.The BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALTION applauds Governtor NEWSOM for his willingness to stand with artists and defend our FIRST AMENDMENT right to freedom of speech.”

