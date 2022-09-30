Waters

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (X1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO nighttimer ALEX WATERS adds new weeknight features beginning TONIGHT (10/3) on WATERS AFTER HOURS from 7-mid (MT).

"Test The Waters" airs weeknights at 7:20p, X103.9 will play a new song and solicit feedback on it - one lucky caller will win a prize for their efforts! The artist themselves will be invited to join in via ZOOM or over the phone, to talk about their new song.

"Nineties At 9" airs weeknights at 9p, X103.9 flashes back to one of the most important decades with songs listeners grew up loving, forgotten moments in pop culture, and sounds from the TV shows, movies, and tech that made the 90's so great.

WATERS said, "I'm glad to be part of a team that understands that great radio is always evolving, chasing the latest... but also the greatest. With Test The Waters, we'll be on the forefront of what's changing the game in alternative. And with Nineties At 9, we're paying homage to the decade that made this format what it is today. Y'know, the 90's also created me! Shoutout to my '96 babies."

