AUDACY/GREENSBORO VP/Operations, Programming BRIAN DOUGLAS has retired after 32 years.

DOUGLAS told ALL ACCESS, "On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1st, exactly 32 years and one month after joining Urban WJMH (102 JAMZ)/GREENSBORO), I'm retiring from my position as VP/Operations with AUDACY/GREENSBORO. To say that this has been a great experience doesn't begin to describe it. As our cluster grew to four FMs, my role evolved to that of Operations Manager."

He continued, "TODAY, PD SHILYNNE COLE breathes life into the totally connected 97.1 'QMG (R&B), SEAN SELLERS acts as musical magician and super inspired Content Creator of WSMW Adult Hits 98.7. SIMON, and technological wizard CLAY JD WALKER, while handling some very important companywide work for AUDACY, programs WPAW Country 93.1 THE WOLF. Since the beginning of 2022, BIG MO has moved from his previous APD role to take on the much-deserved title of Brand Manager of Urban WJMH 102 JAMZ, something I thought I'd never be able to give up. He was born to make it happen.

"Personally, I'd also like to say thank you to AUDACY Urban Format Captain REGGIE ROUSE. He was great to work with and has made my last year a fresh adventure, giving me the opportunity to get involved in projects that have kept a smile on my face. It's been a pleasure, REGGIE. As much as I want to thank any of you who might be reading this and who helped to make our station and our cluster successful at any point in our long history, I want to apologize all the more to anyone for whom that wasn't how it all felt. I hope things worked out well for you, regardless."

Reach out to DOUGLAS at SuperCFL@aol.com.

