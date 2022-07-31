Tuttle

Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of CUMULUS Country WMIM (NASH ICON 98.3)/TOLEDO morning host JEFF TUTTLE, who succumbed to cancer on SATURDAY (10/1) at the age of 61.

TUTTLE revealed over the summer that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and would begin chemotherapy on AUGUST 10th (NET NEWS 8/1).

He started his radio career at the station in high school, when it was then known as WVMO, "The voice of MONROE." He also enjoyed another career as a Country music singer, first with the band JEFF TUTTLE and the RAINBOW RIDERS, and later THE JEFF TUTTLE BAND, which played "across the country and world," including two-and-a-half years in IRELAND, according comprehensive story on his life and career in THE MONROE NEWS. Read it here.

Survivors include his wife, MICHELLE, and her two adult children, as well as four children and five grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.

