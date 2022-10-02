Morgan & Allen (Photo: Facebook)

Congratulations to RISER HOUSE artist DILLON CARMICHAEL, who got married on SATURDAY to his longtime girlfriend, SHAYLA WHITSON, at CASTLE & KEY distillery in FRANKFORT, KY. The couple got engaged last year (NET NEWS 2/10/21). They met in 2017 at one of CARMICHAEL's shows in his home state of KENTUCKY.

Unfortunately, plans for EMI NASHVILLE's KYLIE MORGAN and VERGE RECORDS' JAY ALLEN to marry on SATURDAY in FORT MYERS, FL were scuttled by Hurricane Ian. MORGAN shared on FACEBOOK, "our wedding venue as well as so many of our family and friends' homes were destroyed due to the hurricane. We never imagined over a year and a half of waiting smf planning for this day would turn into us just heartbroken. But not for us, for our beach. FORT MYERS BEACH has been our home away from home for years. as we travel there every EASTER and multiple other times to spend time with our friends who have become our family."

MORGAN and ALLEN got engaged at WHISKEY JAM in NASHVILLE in JUNE of 2021 (NET NEWS 6/4/21). With the wedding on hold for now, they vacationed in NEW ORLEANS instead.

