Secures $310 Million Investment

TIKTOK rival TRILLER has confirmed that it’s secured a binding USD $310 million investment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM), a LUXEMBOURG based alternative investment group. MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports, "Under the new agreement, GEM will provide TRILLER with up to $310 million in equity capital for a 36-month term following a public listing of TRILLER’s common stock. (Or to put it in simpler terms: TRILLER has agreed to sell a bunch of stock to GEM for $310 million post-flotation.)

TRILLER, the U.S.- based company, says it now expects to execute a public listing on the stock exchange in Q4 2022, and claimed that it’s on track to clear $100 million in revenue this year.

CEO and Chairman/TRILLER MAHI DE SILVA confirmed, saying, “Triller has been growing tremendously. At our inception in 2019, we were a zero-revenue company; now we are on track to break $100 million in revenue this year.

He added, “The TRILLER app has been downloaded more than 350 million times, and the company works with dozens of the world’s largest brands and thousands of top artists, disrupting the entire creator community.”

TRILLER says that it now attracts 750 million separate user interactions per quarter “each of which is a potential monetizable transaction for the company in the future”. Click here to read more.

