KLIF Reunion

Radio veterans came together on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1st for a reunion for the former Top 40 KLIF-A/DALLAS - FORT WORTH. The celebration took place at the former location of KLIF 1190 at the famed TRIANGLE POINT studios in downtown DALLAS. Now a restaurant, NATIONAL ANTHEM, located at 2120 COMMERCE, hosted the reunion of former staffers. Many of the veteran management, programming and air talent personnel were in attendance, including former morning personality KEN DOWE and sidekick GRANNY EMMA.

Among others in attendance were CHARLIE VAN DYKE. CHARLIE worked at KLIF in the 1960’s while attending SMU and again in the mid 1970’s before going on to program and anchor mornings at some of the biggest Top 40 stations in the nation, and becoming one of the most successful voiceover talents in the industry. Former PD and jock in the 1970's, JIM DAVIS was also there. He put together a team that included VAN DYKE, BARRY KAYE, RANDY ROBINS, CAT SIMON and others.

Much of the former studios are gutted now, but one of the remaining parts of the former control room are the large plate glass windows of the showcase triangle studio. In one of them is the distinctive bullet hole that remains from an early 1970’s gunshot aimed at controversial late night talk show host ROD RODDY.

One attendee said, "If these walls could talk. On this day, they didn’t need to because the legendary performers attending the reunion had plenty to reminisce about. For many years in the 1960’s and early 1970’s, KLIF owned the market with up to 30% of the market share, 60% at night! KLIF was in this building from 1964 until the early 1980’s, certainly the halcyon days of the “MIGHTY 1190”.





