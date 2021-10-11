Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Post/Doja Hold #1; Doja 'Vegas' Top 3; Charlie Puth/Jung Kook Top 10; Yung Gravy, Lizzo Top 15

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT take the top spot with "I Like You (A Happier Song)," for a 2nd week in a row

* DOJA CAT has two of the top three as "Vegas," rises 5*-3* and is up 1531 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH & JUNG KOOK go top 10 with "Left And Right," up 11*-10* and are +584 spins

* HARRY STYLES is close to having three in the top 10, jumping 14*-11* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," up 696 spins

* YUNG GRAVY enters the top 15, rising 16*-13* with "Betty (Get Money)," up 469 spins

* LIZZO goes top 15 as well, up 17*-15* with "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" at +274 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA go top 20, up 26*-19* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +1997 spins

* LIL NAS X is top 20 in just two weeks, up 30*-20* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)" at +3201 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI leaps 33*-30* with "Forget Me," up 780 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS debut at 31* with "Unholy," up 1644 spins

* ARMANI WHITE enters at 36* with "Billie Eilish," up 503 spins

* JVKE enters at 37* with "golden hour," up 527 spins

Rhythmic: Drake New #1; Lacy Top 5; Doja Top 10; Armani Top 15; Post, Tyga, Bad Bunny, Future Top 20

* DRAKE takes over the top spot with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 2*-1* and +581 spins

* That gives REPUBLIC the top 3 songs this week

* STEVE LACY leaps into the top 5, up 9*-5* with "Bad Habit," up 511 spins

* DOJA CAT has another top 10 hit, rising 11*-8* with "Vegas," up 403 spins

* ARMANI WHITE enters the top 15, up 16*-13* with "Billie Eilish," up 448 spins

* POST MALONE hits the top 20 with "Wrapped Around Your Finger," up 21*-17* and +178 spins

* TYGA also goes top 20, up 23*-18* with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, up 176 spins

* BAD BUNNY enters the top 20 with "Titi Me Pregunto," rising 22*-19*

* FUTURE leaps 24*-20* with "Love You Better"

* CHRIS BROWN surges 37*-24* with "Under The Influence," up 780 spins

* LIL NAS X with the top debut at 28* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)," up 813 spins

* BLEU x NICKI MINAJ debut at 32* with "Love In The Way," up 382 spins

* FREDDIE GIBBS debuts at 40* with "Too Much," featuring MONEYBAGG YO, up 196 spins

Urban: Future Returns To #1; Burna Boy Runner Up; City Girls/Usher Top 3; Kings Combs x Kodak Black Top 10

* FUTURE retakes the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE & TEMS

* BURNA BOY vaults in the runner up spot, rising 6*-2* with "Last Last" at +991 spins

* CITY GIRLS are top 3 with "Good Love," featuring USHER up 5*-3* and are +169 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK go top 10 with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 12*-10*, up 287 spins

* DRAKE is nearing the top 10, up 15*-11* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 498 spins

* FUTURE goes top 15, up 16*-13* with "Love You Better" up 355 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR goes top 20, up 22*-16* with "Die Hard," featuring BLXST & AMANDA REIFER, up 423 spins

* NICKI MINAJ also hits the top 20 with "Super Freaky Girl," rising 21*-18* and up 213 spins

* GLORILLA leaps 39*-29* with "Tomorrow 2," featuring CARDI B, up 566 spins

* CHRIS BROWN debuts at 30* with "Call Me Every Day," featuring WIZKID, up 501 spins

* DETROIT BARBIE debuts at 40* with "Ain't My Thot," featuring FL DUSA at +132 spins

Hot AC: Nicky Youre/Dazy New #1; Elton/Britney Top 10; Jax Top 15; Capaldi, Lacy, Post/Doja Top 20

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY retake the top spot with "Sunroof," moving 2*-1* for the sixth time in seven weeks

* SIA remains at 3* with "Unstoppable" with a 409 spin gain

* ONEREPUBLIC holds at 5* with "I Ain't Worried" and is +349 spins

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS go top 10, up 11*-7* with "Hold Me Closer," up 427 spins

* JAX goes top 15 with "Victoria's Secret," up 16*-14* at +518 spins

* Three songs enter the top 20 at Hot AC, led by LEWIS CAPALDI, up 24*-17* with "Forget Me" at +648 spins

* STEVE LACY goes 21*-18* with "Bad Habit," up 371 spins

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT go 23*-20* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)," up 447 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA leap 37*-29* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 297 spins

* LIL NAS X with a big debut at 31* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)," up 358 spins

Active Rock: Five Finger Hold Top Spot; Motionless Runner Up; Bring Me The Horizon Top 10; Ozzy, Nickelback Top 15

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Times Like These"

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Masterpiece," up 82 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON is top 10, up 12*-10* with "sTraNgeRs"

* OZZY OSBOURNE is top 15, up 16*-12* with "One Of Those Days," up 168 spins

* NICKELBACK also enter the top 15, climbing 20*-15* with "San Quentin," up 163 spins

* GODSMACK score a debut at 22* with "Surrender," with 564 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter at 28* with "Beguiled," up 207 spins

* BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE debut at 38* with "No More Tears To Cry"

* THREE DAYS GRACE enter at 40* with "I Am The Weapon"

Alternative: The Killers Hold Top Spot; Chili Peppers Runner Up; Weezer Top 15; Lovelytheband Top 20

* THE KILLERS hold the top spot with "Boy," for a 5th week

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Tippa My Tongue," and +146 spins

* GORILLAZ go 9*-7* with "Cracker Island," featuring THUNDERCAT, and up 206 spins

* WEEZER are now top 15, up 17*-15* with "Records," at +93 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND go top 20 with "Sail Away," up 22*-20* and +91 spins

* TALK leap 30*-23* with "Run Away To Mars" at +183 spins

* THE 1975 surge 34*-25* with "I'm In Love With You," up 173 spins

* PARAMORE debut at 29* with "This Is Why" with 458 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS debut at 32* with "Beguiled," up 212 spins

* ROSA LINN debuts at 38* with "SNAP"

* D4VD enters at 39* with "Romantic Homicide," up 139 spins

* DAYGLOW debuts at 40* with "Then It All Goes Away"

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Hold Top Spot; Rosa Linn Top 5; Steve Lacy, The Heavy Heavy Top 10

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 8th week with "Here To Forever"

* ROSA LINN goes top 5 with "SNAP," up 6*-5*

* STEVE LACY hits the top 10 with "Bad Habit," up 13*-8*

* THE HEAVY HEAVY go top 10 as well, up 11*-10*

* THE NATIONAL go top 15, up 17*-15* with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring BON IVER

* PHOENIX surge 29*-16* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

* MICHIGANDER leap 22*-17* with "Stay Out Of It"

* ALLISON PONTHIER debuts at 29* with "Hollywood Forever Cemetary"

* TALK debuts at 30* with "Run Away To Mars"

