COX MEDIA GROUP welcomes EMILY BOLDON as the company’s new CMG/ATLANTA Dir./Operations and Dir./AC & Hot AC Content for CMG. BOLDON recently concluded a 20+ year run at CUMULUS at the end of MARCH (NET NEWS 2/8).

In her new roles, she’ll oversee the day-to-day operations at AC WSB-F (B.98.5) and Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER), along with directing the initiatives of CMG’s AC and Hot AC radio stations nationally.

CMG/ATLANTA VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG said, “Nothing is more important than having top talent in the right role. We are thrilled to have EMILY’s leadership, experience, and energy at CMG/ATLANTA. She is a pro and will make a great impact on our legendary music stations.”

CHRIS EAGAN, CMG VP/Audience & Operations added, “EMILY is one of the most talented programming minds in the industry and I could not be happier to have her at CMG. Overseeing our ATLANTA radio brands and providing guidance to our award-winning AC and Hot AC stations is no small task, but there is no one more ready for the challenge than her. Welcome EMILY!”

BOLDON said, “COX MEDIA GROUP has amazing brands in great markets with incredibly strong programmers leading their success. The ATLANTA stations are the crown jewels for CMG. I am ready to take on this new role, and I am invigorated by the energy and innovative leadership at the ATLANTA stations lead by JALEIGH LONG. Additionally, taking over as the Director of AC/Hot AC Content allows me to do what I love—mentor, coach and support local programming to grow ratings and revenue in exciting markets that are new to me, like TAMPA, MIAMI, and SAN ANTONIO. Thank you to ROB BABIN and CHRIS EAGAN for this exciting opportunity. You can count on me to continue to build on the path of excellence you have created at CMG.”

