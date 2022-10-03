Lady La & Rivas

SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KAJM (MEGA 104.3)/PHOENIX has brought aboard market veteran air personality LADY LA for afternoons. With the addition of LADY LA, JAMES "THE MANIC HISPANIC" RIVAS moves to mornings.

KAJM (MEGA 104.3)/PHOENIX Dir./Content JOHN CANDELARIA commented, "LADY LA is a great ambassador for MEGA 104.3. As a unique, multi-platform talent, her social media philosophies, passion of culture, and deep understanding of our market makes her a great fit. La is an Arizona native, graduate of ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY and from a military family, which embodies SIERRA H BROADCASTING’s Veteran Founded values and commitment to live and local."

CANDELARIA went on to say, "With the rebrand of MEGA 104.3, we continue our local dedication, moving JAMES RIVAS to mornings. JAMES RIVAS hosted mornings for MEGA years ago, with great success. His strong name recognition and local connections will benefit our programming and sales initiatives. It's exciting to have local, homegrown talent on MEGA - the radio station they both grew up listening to."

LADY LA began her radio career as an intern at then-RIVIERA BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3)/PHOENIX in 2004. She worked her way up to a place on the morning show before moving in 2010 to then-CBS RADIO Top 40 KZON (LIVE 101.5) to host her own morning show. She also did mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) and then afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS-FM)/PHOENIX from 2017-2020.

LADY LA said, "I am looking forward to being back on the air with MEGA 104.3 JAMZ. As always, I am forever grateful to be a part of PHOENIX and the fabric that makes this city so special. I never take for granted the opportunity to connect with my city via the airwaves, and being on this heritage station I grew up with is an honor."

RIVAS added, "I’m looking forward to returning to mornings; I can't wait to wake up PHOENIX, have some fun, and engage with MEGA’s loyal fans!"

KAJM's changes go into effect WEDNESDAY (10/5).

