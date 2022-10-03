Carter

WARNER RECORDS has partnered with the new label, SECOND ESTATE RECORDS, founded by A&R veteran MEL CARTER. Under the terms of the deal, his label will receive marketing and distribution services. In addition, he'll serve as a consultant to the WARNER RECORDS A&R team and work closely with Pres./A&R STEVE CARLESS and EVP/Head of A&R KAREN KWAK. Most recently CARTER served as REPUBLIC RECORDS SVP/A&R.

WARNER RECORDS CEO/Co-Chair. AARON BAY-SCHUCK said, “MEL is one of the top A&R minds in the business. He’s already proven to be an invaluable resource for our team and 2RARE is just the very beginning of what’s to come from SECOND ESTATE. TOM CORSON and I are excited about this new partnership and to be aligned with such a forward-thinking, dynamic force like MEL.”

CARTER added, “Throughout my career, I’ve been laser-focused on discovering and championing young talent. Now with SECOND ESTATE, I can continue to do that on an even bigger scale. Being able to tap into WARNER RECORDS’ incredible network and global reach is a game changer and will allow SECOND ESTATE’s artists to reach new heights. I’m grateful to AARON, TOM, STEVE, and KAREN for their partnership, and I’m looking forward to all we can accomplish together.”

