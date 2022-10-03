New Hot Talk Format

After lots of speculation about the future of the brand, iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS has officially announced the debut of the new Hot Talk KEGL (97.1 The Freak), effective immediately (NET NEWS 9/26). The lineup will include “The Speakeasy” with JEFF CAVANAUGH, KEVIN “KT’ TURNER, JULIE DOBBS and MATT CATHER from 7a to 11a (CT); “The Ben & Skin Show” with BEN ROGERS, JEFF “SKIN” WADE, KRYSTINA “K-RAY” RAY and MICHAEL “GRUBES” GRUBER from 11a to 3p; and “The Downbeat” hosted by MIKE RHYNER, MIKE SIROIS and MICHAEL “GRUBES” GRUBER from 3p to 7p.

RSVP/Programming DALLAS PATRICK DAVIS said, “We're beyond excited to introduce 97-1 the FREAK - the level of talent is insurmountable, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to further connect with DALLAS FORT WORTH!”

