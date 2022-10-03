-
It's Official, KEGL (97.1 The Eagle)/Dallas Now The New 97.1 The Freak: Hot Talk
by Charese Frugé
October 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
After lots of speculation about the future of the brand, iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS has officially announced the debut of the new Hot Talk KEGL (97.1 The Freak), effective immediately (NET NEWS 9/26). The lineup will include “The Speakeasy” with JEFF CAVANAUGH, KEVIN “KT’ TURNER, JULIE DOBBS and MATT CATHER from 7a to 11a (CT); “The Ben & Skin Show” with BEN ROGERS, JEFF “SKIN” WADE, KRYSTINA “K-RAY” RAY and MICHAEL “GRUBES” GRUBER from 11a to 3p; and “The Downbeat” hosted by MIKE RHYNER, MIKE SIROIS and MICHAEL “GRUBES” GRUBER from 3p to 7p.
RSVP/Programming DALLAS PATRICK DAVIS said, “We're beyond excited to introduce 97-1 the FREAK - the level of talent is insurmountable, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to further connect with DALLAS FORT WORTH!”