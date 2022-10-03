From Buffalo To Key West

BUFFALO-based RADIO ONE KEY WEST has closed on its acquisition of Smooth Jazz WKEY/KEY WEST, FL, from SPOTTSWOOD PARTNERS.

RADIO ONE/MEDIA ONE BUFFALO and RADIO ONE KEY WEST President BUDDY SHULA stated, “Local radio is truly vital in KEY WEST and the LOWER KEYS. I think KEY WEST, which I am a part-time resident of, is in for some great local radio. Information and entertainment are essential, and that is exactly what is planned. Currently, we have switched the programming from a disco/dance music station to a smooth jazz format. Whether for fun in the sun or critical storm and hurricane coverage, we expect to be the primary communications hub for KEY WEST.”

WKEY-FM is licensed to operate with 26,000 watts.

RADIO ONE BUFFALO also owns and operates Oldies/Adult Hits WECK (BIG WECK RADIO)/BUFFALO, NY (licensed to suburban CHEEKTOWAGA, NY) and three FM translators to cover the entire market.

Added SHULA, “I fell in love with KEY WEST (like everyone else) over 20 years ago, and the winters in BUFFALO take a toll, so I look forward to enjoying paradise, often. The biggest initiative for WKEY and RADIO ONE KEY WEST, LLC will be good corporate citizens. I take this responsibility very seriously. WKEY will be targeted to engage, entertain, and inform our listeners, and to also help the many businesses in KEY WEST, from large to small. As a small business owner, myself, I know how important it is to empathize and support local business."

