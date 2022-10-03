Mandrell (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

FONTANEL, the former home of BARBARA MANDRELL in WHITES CREEK, TN, will hit the auction block this month, along with an outdoor amphitheater, an inn, a restaurant, a winery, a distillery and more added on the property by more recent owners, which included music executives MARC OSWALD and DALE MORRIS. The massive property has been divided into six parcels that will be sold separately.

The parcel containing MANDRELL's six bedroom, 13 bathroom custom log home with an indoor pool and 118 acres of land, starts with a mimimum bid of $2 million. Some smaller lots start at $200,000, PARKS AUCTION's MARK WILSON told THE TENNESSEAN.

The auction listing describes the complete property as a "beautiful, mixed-use venue near downtown NASHVILLE ... With Whites Creek winding through, this amazing property features multiple buildings and outdoor spaces for events, 221 pristine acres, a 30,000 square foot mansion, 1.5 mile paved greenway, and so much more ... It has a rich history of hosting many celebrities and events through the years."

Online bidding begins OCTOBER 14th and culminates with a live auction happening at noon on OCTOBER 22nd. Find more information and photos here.

