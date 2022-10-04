Gryn

REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted SVP/Marketing DONNA GRYN to EVP/Global Marketing Strategy. REPUBLIC Co-President JIM ROPPO made the announcement today (10/4). GRYN will oversee global business development and international marketing initiatives for the entire roster. Additionally, she is responsible for a growing team of strategists in the department.

ROPPO commented, "Over the past decade, DONNA has been crucial to not only breaking artists on an international scale, but also sustaining their success over the years. She is the rare marketing executive whose expansive vision is matched by her incredible work ethic and commitment to our collective mission as a team. As such, she’s the perfect leader for our global marketing initiatives, and it’s an honor to announce her much-deserved promotion."

GRYN added, "I’m extremely excited about this new role and this next phase at REPUBLIC. I’m beyond appreciative of MONTE, AVERY and JIM’s continued trust and support. They have created an atmosphere that empowers the team to think outside the box and succeed at the highest level."

GRYN joined REPUBLIC in 2012 as Sr. Dir./Marketing. She was promoted to VP in 2016 and SVP/Marketing in 2018. Prior to REPUBLIC, GRYN held executive positions at POLO GROUNDS MUSIC, VIRGIN RECORDS and STAR TRAK ENTERTAINMENT, as well as consulting for EPIC RECORDS.

