Wolfe (Photo: Bonneville/Denver)

BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN/DENVER has brought aboard former DENVER BRONCOS defensive lineman DEREK WOLFE to join DARREN "DMAC" MCKEE on the station's newly named afternoon show, "THE DRIVE WITH DEREK WOLFE AND DMAC"

WOLFE retired from the NFL in JULY and was a member of the BRONCOS' SUPER BOWL L championship team.

WOLFE commented, "To the listeners in DENVER, ‘THE FAN WOLFE-PACK,’ I am so insanely pumped to talk with you every afternoon on THE FAN. We had a special connection when I was playing for the BRONCOS that’s only going to grow stronger every day on THE DRIVE. DMAC and I are going to fight sometimes, maybe we’ll fight a lot of the time, but we’ll always be working together to entertain you. I’ve always kept it 100 with you, and that’s not going to change one bit."

BONNEVILLE/DENVER SVP/Market Mgr. KATIE REID added, "We’re ecstatic that DEREK is joining THE FAN to entertain listeners every afternoon on THE DRIVE. Audiences have always related to engaging personalities, and DEREK is an incredibly engaging and genuine personality, who joins us with an already established credibility with our audience. Listening to DEREK and DMAC go at it every afternoon is going to be entertaining and a whole lot of fun."

KKFN PD RAJ SHARAN said, "DEREK is one of the most popular players in BRONCOS history, with the iconic image of his sack celebration in SUPER BOWL 50 forever etched in DENVER sports lore. What’s so exciting about adding DEREK is his connection with the audience goes far beyond his production on the field. He’s never been afraid to mince words and is unapologetically authentic. Those characteristics drew DENVER sports fans to fall in love with DEREK, and we’re thrilled to help DEREK build on that relationship every day as he entertains his ‘FAN WOLFE-PACK!’"

