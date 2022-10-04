Big Red And Dana

NRG MEDIA Country WYTE (Y106.5)/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI, has rolled out a new morning show, "The Y106.5 Wake Up Call With BIG RED and DANA." New hire DANA (DAINA SCHNESE) joins current morning host BIG RED (LARRY WNOROWSKI) for the show that debuted YESTERDAY (10/3).

“I could not be more excited to put my radio experience to work in my home state of WISCONSIN,” said SCHNESE. who has been out of radio for a while, and was most recently working as a yoga instructor. “I look forward to bringing new insights, laughs and my own unique style to the great listeners on Y106.5 every weekday morning.”

“DANA brings the experience of working with multiple formats to Y106.5," said BIG RED. "She is a smart, successful professional, and her infectious smile is sure to light up mornings for our listeners.”

