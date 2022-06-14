September '22 PPM Ratings

We have reached a milestone. As The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in close cooperation with the math mavens from XTRENDS – prepare to deliver yet another scintillating foray into the ratings universe, the SEPTEMBER survey marks the tenth anniversary of this here missive. That’s a decade worth of smarm, snark, and sarcasm. So, as an added feature to this month’s column, we will fondly look back at what was happening then in the markets we examine. This survey ran from AUGUST 18th through SEPTEMBER 14th and featured a long holiday weekend, back-to-school days, and the onset of football hostilities. Here's what happened:

NEW YORK: A New Sheriff In Town

Last month three stations were as close as they could possibly be while vying for the 6+ crown. This time MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS broke free from the pack as it moved up to #1 with its best outing since JANUARY (5.7-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) had its three-book bubble burst as it stepped down to #2 (5.9-6.0). Two stations were occupying the coveted #3 slot. AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS slipped from #2 (5.8-5.7), while SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) moved up from #4 with its best book in over a year (5.3-5.7). Also posting its largest share in over a year was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100). It moved up to #5 (4.7-5.3). This pushed cluster mate iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3 FM) down to #6 – its first appearance outside the top 5 since FEBRUARY (5.2-5.1). WLTW remained #1 in cume with a 3.1% increase (3,363,100-3,467,900). The market grew by 1.6%.

Historical Marker: Back in 2012, WLTW was #1 with a 7.2 share and operated under the banner of CCM+E. Then owned by YMF MEDIA, WBLS dipped to #3.

WSKQ ran its 25-54 winning streak to four as it landed its largest share in over a year. WHTZ remained a relatively close #2 as it, too, had its best showing in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU was up slightly to remain at #3. However, it had company as WLTW moved in from #4 as it rebounded from a down book. WBLS received its best number since MARCH as it rose two places to #5. Though AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) did not budge from the #6 position, the station was up for the third book in a row.

As an industry, we may lament how the 18-34 crowd eschews our medium but don’t tell that to the folks at WCBS. For the second straight survey – and third time in the last four – the station was #1. WHTZ repeated at #2 with its best outing since JANUARY. This dynamic duo had a two-share lead over the rest of the field. That pack started with WBLS, which leapt from #12 to #3. It narrowly edged out a pair of stations at #4. WSKQ moved up a slot with a slight increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) advanced from #9 with its highest mark since FEBRUARY. Two stations were forced to exit the top five. Those were WAXQ and MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97). They ended up in a tie at #8.

Historical marker: Ten years ago, WQHT was #1 in this demo and was owned and operated by EMMIS.

As with the previous cell, WHTZ and WSKQ separated themselves from the rest of the field. Last month the two were tied at #1 18-49. Both stations had strong increases, though WHTZ’s was slightly better as it remained at #1 while WSKQ slipped to #2. There were two stations claiming to be #3. WKTU remained in place with a slight increase, while WLTW advanced from #5 as it halted a three-book slide. There were also a pair of stations sitting cheek-by-jowl at #5. WCBS dipped from #4 with a slight loss, while WNEW moved up from #6 with a slight gain.

Historical marker: Back in the day, WHTZ – a CCM+E property – had just notched its sixth straight win in this arena.

LOS ANGELES: KOST Coasts

For the second book in a row, iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST was #1 6+. This was the station’s first up book since MAY (5.4-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) stepped up to #2 with a solid share gain (5.0-5.5), while AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) dipped to #3 (5.2-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A repeated at #4 (4.8-4.7), while AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) moved up to #5 (4.4-4.4). TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) scored its smallest share since DECEMBER (4.6-3.9) as it slipped to #6. KRTH was the cume leader for the sixth book in a row (2,344,400-2,329,500) – a 0.6% decline. The market was up 1.9%.

Historical marker: What a difference a decade makes. At that time CCM+E-owned iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) had landed its sixth straight #1 book.

The top five 25-54 was populated by the usual suspects. For the third straight survey, KBIG was the #1 station. A flat KRTH stepped up to #2 and was better than a half share off the lead. KOST moved up a slot to #3 as it ended a three-book slide, while KLVE slid two slots to #4 with its lowest score since FEBRUARY. AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM) dipped to #5 with a slight decrease.

Historical marker: Then a part of the CBS RADIO empire, AUDACY Alternative KROQ posted its best book in over a year to finish a solid #3.

With visions of sugar plums and all that, KOST had its best Frosty-free 18-34 share in over a year as it climbed up to #1. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) had its best outing since NOVEMBER as it advanced three squares to #2. It was about a half share off the lead. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) saw its four-book victory tour come to a halt. The station slid to #3 with its lowest mark since APRIL. KBIG ended a three-book slide to jump three places to #4, while KIIS slipped to #5 with its lowest total in over a year. KTWV dropped from a tie at #2 into a one at #7 with KCBS.

Historical marker: Then EMMIS-owned MERUELO Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106) repeated as the #1 station with those kids who now inhabit a different demo cell.

In the previous survey, KBIG and KLVE were tied atop the 18-49 leaderboard. KBIG was up slightly to remain in place while KLVE slipped to #3 with its lowest score since DECEMBER. In between those two stations was KOST, which advanced from a tie at #7 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. KRTH dipped to #4 with its smallest share since eggnog was prominently displayed on the shelves. It was tied with KCBS, which was up a slot from a tie last month. Nipping at their heels, if not their noses, was KYSR, which advanced from #10 to #6 with its highest share in over a year. KIIS slid to #7 from the tie with KCBS, while KRRL dropped five places to #8.

Historical marker: Despite being mired in a three-book slide, KIIS was the demo leader for the ninth book in a row.

CHICAGO – Driver’s Seat

It is not often we can wedge in a SNIFF ‘n’ THE TEARS reference so we could not pass on the opportunity. That tune should be in power rotation for HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) as it took sole possession of first place 6+, ending a two-book slide (5.5-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) was forced to step down to #2 as its two-book surge was halted (5.5-5.3). AUDACY News WBBM-A moved up two places to #3 (4.6-4.9), while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) was flat and stable at #4 (4.7-4.7). WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ slipped to #5 with its smallest share in exactly one year (4.8-4.4). WLIT remained in cume control, despite a 1.4% decrease (1,343,200-1,324,800). The market was off by 1.2%.

Historical marker: CCM+E-owned WVAZ posted its fifth #1 book in a row. NEXSTAR (née TRIBUNE) N/T WGN-A was the #3 station in the market.

There was a lot of movement in the 25-54 ranks but it was bubbling under the leaders. TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) had its mojo working as it led the way for the sixth book in a row. WDRV remained at #2, though it cut the deficit to under a share. WBEZ landed its largest share since OCTOBER as it rocketed from a tie at #13 to #3. The former occupant of that position – iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) – dipped to #4, despite a slight increase. It was partnered with HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX), which rose from a tie at #6 as it regained most of last survey’s share loss. That duo just edged out a pair of stations that moved up to #6. AUDACY AAA WXRT advanced from #10, while CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS moved up from #9. Both stations had their best books in over a year. A couple of stations exited the top five. AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) dropped five places to #10, while WLIT fell seven slots to #11.

Historical marker: Back then, WVAZ knocked WKSC out of the top spot 25-54.

Once again, the youth of the metro has designated a station playing old – er, classic hits the #1 station 18-34. Two books ago, WLS tied at #16. Last month it advanced to #9. Now it is the reigning demo champ. The station has more than doubled its share over that span. WKSC was up to #2 with its highest score since JANUARY, while WOJO went from first to third with its lowest number since APRIL. WDRV dipped to #4, despite a small increase, while WBEZ was up two places to #5. As recently as JUNE, that station was in a tie at #15. We bid adieu to two former top five stations. WUSN dropped eight places to #10, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI went from #5 to #12.

Historical marker: Making its first appearance in the top five was CUMULUS (then MERLIN) Alternative WKQX (Q101), which was known at the time as Q87.7

WOJO had its smallest 18-49 share since APRIL but that did not prevent the station from capturing the flag for the ninth book in a row. However, it did see its lead over #2 WKSC dwindle from two-and-a-half shares to under a share as WKSC had its best book in over a year. WLS zoomed from a tie at #12 to #3, while WDRV inched up to #4. Both stations had their strongest showings in over a year. WBEZ stepped up from a tie at #6 to claim the #5 spot. A flat WKQX slipped to #6, while WUSN dropped six places and landed in a tie at #9 with TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7).

Historical marker: Once upon a time in 2012, WTMX ended the three-book winning streak of WKSC as it moved up to #1 for the first time since MAY.

SAN FRANCISCO: With Support From…

…listeners like you, KQED INC. N/T KQED was #1 6+ for the third book in a row, though the station’s three-book surge did grind to a halt (8.5-7.8). AUDACY News KCBS-A and BONNEVILLE AC KOIT had been tied at #2. KCBS-A wrested control of the position with its highest share since MARCH (6.2-6.4), while KOIT slipped to #3 with its lowest mark since that same month (6.2-6.0). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) repeated at #4 though it ended a robust two-book run (5.4-4.7). BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) was up three slots to #5 with its best book in over a year (3.2-3.9). CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A (THE SPORTS LEADER) slipped to #6 (4.0-3.6) and was tied with an immobile iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) (3.8-3.6). KOIT continued to hog the most cume (1,117,500-1,225,700) – a whopping 9.7% increase. The market was essentially flat.

Historical marker: This may be painful for GIANTS fans, but at this point in 2012 the team was marching towards a World Series ring. KNBR-A was #1 for the second book in a row with a 5.7 share.

When we last visited this market, KOIT and KQED were #1 and #2, respectively, with the 25-54 group. Both stations endured down books and they also swapped positions. KMVQ had its largest share in over a year as it worked its way up to #3. Three stations were huddled together at #4. KISQ and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL had been an item at #5. They were both flat this survey. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) stepped down from #3 with its third down book in a row.

Historical marker: After a two-book hiatus, KQED knocked off KIOI to claim the demo as its own.

For the last six surveys, KOIT had been the #1 18-34 station. Three times during that run it was also in double digits. The station maintained control of first place but with its smallest share since MARCH. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WiLD 94.9) repeated at #2 with a small loss but saw the gap between the stations shrink from two shares to about a half share. KMEL rebounded from a down book to move up a spot to #3, while KMVQ slipped to #4 as it returned a large portion of last month’s big increase. KIOI was up two slots from a tie at #7 to #5 with its first up book since FEBRUARY. KISQ dipped to #6 as it surrendered all of last month’s big gain.

Historical marker: The battle was for third place as KMEL and KYLD dominated the demo.

KOIT was flat and happy to be the #1 18-49 station for the sixth book in a row. However, its once formidable lead had been sliced to less than a share as KMVQ stepped up to #2 with its best showing in over a year. KYLD was off slightly to remain at #3, while KISQ slid to #4 as it halted a strong two-book surge. KQED and KMEL had been tied at #5. Both stations had up books, though KQED’s was a bit more “upper” as it stayed at #5 and KMEL drifted to #6.

Historical marker: KMEL was on a two-book slide but still took the demo for the seventh straight survey.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Eight Straight

Though it had its smallest share since JANUARY, TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) was the 6+ winner for the eighth straight survey (5.5-5.4). It was hearing footsteps from iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1), which moved from a tie at #6 to #2 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (4.3-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5) repeated at #3 but with its lowest total since the automation system was spitting out BRENDA LEE (5.1-4.9). It was joined in that space by CUMULUS Talk WBAP-A, which landed its largest share in over a year (4.5-4.9). AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV) remained at #5, also with its best book in over a year (4.4-4.8). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) fell four places to #6 as it returned most of last month’s huge increase (5.4-4.4). KDGE vaulted from #4 to #1 in cume (898,000-999,700). An 11.3% increase will do that for a station. The market was up slightly at 0.4%.

Historical marker: For the first time in nine months,then CCM+E KHKS failed to record a seven share (they got a 6.9).

As with the previous demo, KLNO was #1 25-54 for the eighth consecutive book as it bounced back from a down book. KDGE was up two places to #2 with – once again – its best Frosty-free performance in over a year. KHKS dipped to #3 with its first down book since FEBRUARY. KZPS stepped down to #4, despite a slight increase. AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) repeated at #5 and just nipped CUMULUS Country KSCS, which advanced three spaces to #6 with its highest mark since OCTOBER.

Historical marker: KHKS notched its ninth straight demo win.

Though KHKS had its first down 18-34 book since APRIL, the station remained in solid control of the demo. KLNO stepped up to #2 but with a modest decrease and was about a share off the pace. AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) stepped up to #3 and KDGE was up a spot to #4. Both stations had slight decreases. CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) had a slight increase to move up two places to #5. AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5) lost more than half its previous share as it dropped from #2 and into a tie at #9 with CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET).

Historical marker: At the time, KHKS and KPLX were in a heated exchange for control of the demo. KHKS had just landed its fourth win in a row.

KLNO just keeps marching along. The station was #1 18-49 for the ninth straight survey. However, the five-share lead it had back in JUNE had dropped to about a share. KDGE and KHKS had been tied at #2 last month. KDGE remained in place with its best Frosty-free share in over a year, while KHKS slipped to #3 with its lowest mark since APRIL. KSCS stepped up to #4 with its third up book in a row. A flat KJKK moved up to #5, while KMVK fell into a sixth-place tie with KVIL.

Historical marker: KHKS was, of course, #1 while KLNO was #2 for the eighth book in a row.

Thank you for creating impressions by reading this. It will make JOEL happy. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. shall return shortly with episode two of how the ratings turn. This one involves HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

