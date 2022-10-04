Oliver (Photo: NYPR)

The NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Board of Trustees announced that LAFONTAINE OLIVER will take over as the new President/CEO beginning in JANUARY, leaving YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP. News-talk WYPR/BALTIMORE where he is currently President/CEO.

OLIVER has served on the NPR Board of Directors since 2016 and is currently finishing up his second term as Chair of NPR’s Board.

NYPR Board of Trustees Chairman TIMOTHY A. WILKINS said, “We are thrilled to announce LAFONTAINE as the next CEO of NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO. He’s a veteran public radio leader and broadcaster who has nimbly led through significant industry shifts of the last 20 years. His record of success spans from innovative programming and expanding the audience and reach for public radio to finding creative avenues for continued revenue growth amidst a rapidly changing media landscape. As an experienced station leader and NPR Board Chair, he is well-attuned to the specific challenges facing local journalism and is a champion of the mission-driven, local / national partnership model of public radio. We are incredibly excited to welcome him to NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO and look forward to seeing all we can accomplish together in the coming years.”

OLIVER said, “I am beyond excited to join the talented team at NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO. This opportunity brings together my career’s work and passion for our ever-evolving medium with one of public media’s most innovative and successful organizations. To continue that work in service of one of the most diverse communities in the country will be a true honor.”

OLIVER replaces GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI, who left NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO in FEBRUARY to become CEO of POLITICO.

