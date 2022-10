December 6 Holiday Show Sold Out

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTCL (CHANNEL 93.3)/DENVER's "NOT SO SILENT NIGHT" holiday show with THE 1975, lovelytheband, and local band NEON THE BISHOP on DECEMBER 6th at MISSION BALLROOM is sold out.

KTCL PD NERF indicated the show sold out in a few hours.

