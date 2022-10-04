Radio for the Blind & Handicapped

The RADIO FOR THE BLIND AND HANDICAPPED Non-Commercial WRBH/NEW ORLEANS hosted their eighth annual “A Blind Taste Event,” raising $34,000 to help support the station’s mission of radio broadcasting for the blind. Attendees wore blindfolds throughout a five-course meal created by Chef JUSTIN DEVILLIER to provide them with a heightened tasting experience and help them gain awareness of some of the challenges WRBH listeners encounter.

WRBH Board Member & Event Master of Ceremonies ANGELA HILL said, “A Blind Taste is an event with the goal of increasing awareness of what it is like to live without sight, but it is also an evening of great joy for everyone that attends. WRBH Radio has been a gift to those with sight issues and this is a way to celebrate all our listeners.

WRBH board member and EYECARE ASSOCIATES Regional Director of Operations TOM SPIERS said, “Our practice and doctors were proud to partner with such a meaningful and noteworthy organization. Although our eye doctors know how crucial eyesight is to one’s quality of life, it’s also important to put ourselves in others’ shoes – even if temporarily – to better assist those who experience any and all forms of blindness.”

Read more about the event from BizNewOrleans here.

« see more Net News