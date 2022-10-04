RVSHVD

ASH AVILDSEN's SUMERIAN RECORDS has partnered with JONNIE FORSTER's THE PENTHOUSE to launch a new division, THE PENTHOUSE SOUTH, focused on what a press release describes as "NASHVILLE sounds." The first release is from WILLACOOCHEE, GA's RVSHVD, who has more than 100 million streams across platforms and 1.3 million TIKTOK followers.

Commented FORSTER, “The NASHVILLE community has welcomed us since the day we arrived. We wanted to double down to expand, bringing more opportunities to outlier talent that have unique voices and stories to tell. The fact that SUMERIAN has built their reputation on this vision and same 'no B.S.' attitude, we couldn’t be more energized to launch THE PENTHOUSE SOUTH with ASH and his team.”

Added AVILDSEN, “What JONNIE has built with his artists, producers and songwriters at THE PENTHOUSE is simpatico with SUMERIAN -- a punk attitude with a family spirit, championing unique voices while crossing genre lines. What we have done with SUMERIAN in the Rock, Alternative and Metal realms, we see THE PENTHOUSE doing with Southern music. I am thrilled to partner with another creative label owner who understands nothing is more exciting than passionate originality.“

The new label's first release is the RVSHVD single "Cottonmouth," with a brand-new video premiering YESTERDAY (10/4).

Following the RVSHVD release later this month will be NORTH CAROLINA rocker SAM POUNDS. A frequent collaborator with JAMIE FOXX, POUNDS is fresh off producing, writing and performing the end-title song to NETFLIX’s "Day Shift."

