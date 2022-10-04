Vanessa Thomas

U.S.-based SOUND ROYALTIES has added offices in TORONTO, headed by VANESSA THOMAS.

THOMAS has more than two decades of music industry experience, including six years running CANADA’s SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME as part of her work with SOCAN.

The CANADIAN team joins other international representatives in LONDON and SOUTH AMERICA.

Said SOUND ROYALTIES' ALEX HEICHE, “We strive to build long-term relationships with our customers so that we can provide them with the best funding solutions that match their needs, and that means finding experts in their markets who know exactly what music creators need. VANESSA fits that bill perfectly. We also want to continue our work with strong partners in these regions to grow the overall industry and create a stable, prosperous ecosystem of music creators, labels, distributors, and other music professionals, so that every creator can do better.”

The relationship between SOUND ROYALTIES and VANESSA THOMAS is an opportunity to enhance the country’s funding models and align more closely with artists’, songwriters’, and labels’ rapidly changing financial needs.

Added THOMAS, “I’ve spent my career working with creators and know where the gaps in supporting them are. The CANADIAN market is wide-open for this kind of model. It doesn’t exist here, and it can be challenging for creators to find advances for their next projects. Few institutions provide this support. Advances are limited and capped for many CANADIAN creators. We need quicker and more nimble complements to existing solutions. Providing options, without taking ownership of copyright while allowing royalties to keep flowing, is a model that’s focused on the creator, not the institution. Whether it’s funding for your next project, bridge funding, tour support, or grant matching, SOUND ROYALTIES is nimble, flexible and efficient.”

CANADIAN artists, songwriters, and labels can reach out to THOMAS at vthomas@soundroyalties.com or (416) 346-1887.

