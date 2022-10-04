Global Music Rights Files Suit

GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS has filed lawsuits against BLACK CROW MEDIA GROUP, ONE PUTT BROADCASTING and RED WOLF BROADCASTING CORPORATION for these station groups' alleged repeated and willful infringement of copyrighted songs licensed by GMR, which says has identified thousands of instances of willful infringement by the three station groups.

In 2016, the U.S. radio industry’s licensing entity, the RADIO MUSIC LICENSE COMMITTEE filed litigation against GMR. Earlier in 2022, GMR and RMLC settled these litigations. As part of the settlement, GMR offered a long-term license to all U.S. radio stations, including the defendants, on agreed-upon terms. The vast majority of RMLC-represented stations accepted the GMR license in order to lawfully perform songs in the GMR catalog. GMR says the three named defendants ignored its communications, chose not to enter into a GMR license, and continued to "brazenly" perform songs controlled by GMR.

Prior to filing the lawsuits, GMR repeatedly offered a license to BLACK CROW, ONE PUTT and RED WOLF. When no response was received, GMR sent cease-and-desist letters to the defendants, who allegedly ignored the license offers and cease-and-desist letters and continued to knowingly play popular songs by GMR’s clients without a license.

GMR’s outside counsel, O’MELVENY & MYERS subsequently sent the defendants an infringement notice letter on JUNE 30th. The stations groups took no action to stop performing the GMR songs, settle their prior infringements, or enter into a license with GMR, which then filed copyright infringement lawsuits against each company this week.

« see more Net News