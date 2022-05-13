Both the WALL STREAT JOURNAL and CNN are reporting that ELON MUSK has flipped the script again and offered to buy TWITTER at full price. According to a securities filing on TUESDAY, (10/4), MUSK sent a letter to TWITTER on MONDAY (10/3), proposing to follow through with his deal to buy the company at the originally agreed upon price of $54.20 per share.

MUSK said he would proceed with the acquisition on the original terms, pending receipt of the debt financing for the deal and provided that the DELAWARE CHANCERY COURT stay the litigation proceedings over MUSK’s initial attempt to pull out of the deal and adjourn the upcoming trial over the dispute.

CNN says the news comes as the two sides have been preparing to head to trial in two weeks over MUSK’s attempt to terminate the $44 billion acquisition agreement, which TWITTER had sued him to complete. TWITTER CEO PARAG AGRAWAL had been set to be deposed by MUSK’s lawyers on MONDAY, and TWITTER’s lawyers had planned to depose MUSK starting on THURSDAY.

A TWITTER spokesperson said in a statement to CNN that the company received MUSK’s letter and reiterated its previous statement that the “intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.” Representatives for MUSK did not immediately respond to their request for comment. Click here to read more.

