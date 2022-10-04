Honoring The Lipmans

The CITY OF HOPE 2022 SPIRIT OF LIFE gala, honoring REPUBLIC RECORDS founders MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN, is taking place THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27th at the PACIFIC DESIGN CENTER in WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA. All funds raised at the event will benefit CITY OF HOPE’s mission to treat, and ultimately cure, cancer, diabetes, and other life threatening illness.

The event will feature a performance by singer/songwriter JACK JOHNSON with BILLY PORTER handling host duties.

The deadline to receive artwork for inclusion in the event’s TRIBUTE JOURNAL is TODAY,

The event’s digital invitation and details can be found here.

« see more Net News