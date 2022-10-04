Petch: Gets Back

Rumors of his retirement are greatly exaggerated.

PETCH, who ended a 16-year run as a morning man at FOREVER MEDIA Top 40 WAFL (EAGLE 97.7)/DOVER, DE, will be back doing mornings at DRAPER MEDIA Top 40 WBOC/SALISBURY, MD, on the DELMARVA peninsula, starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 10th..

Commented PETCH, "After taking just over a year out, I feel refreshed and super-excited to be back on air again in DELMARVA, Radio needs their daily slice of my BRITISH-ness in the mornings and I'm just the guy to give it to them.

"And I'm a big believer in omens. My first day on air at WBOC will be 10/10 and that's the same date when I first flew to the states from the UK for my Interview at EAGLE 97.7.

"I would love to say thanks to DRAPER MEDIA's BILL VERNON, FRANK HAMILTON and SARAH OCKELS for being huge supporters of what i do, So get ready for the fun and madness returning to your radio."

PETCH first arrived in the U.S from the UK in JANUARY, 2007 after a successful radio career in the UK hosting mornings and afternoons. He became the longest running morning host in the history of WAFL.

