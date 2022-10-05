-
iHeartMedia/Allentown, PA-Lancaster, PA-Salisbury, MD SVPP Josh Wolff Exits
October 5, 2022 at 4:46 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN, PA-LANCASTER, PA-SALISBURY, MD SVP/Programming JOSH WOLFF has left the company. WOLFF, who was also PD for Top 40 WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN and voicetracked for numerous iHEARTMEDIA stations, transferred east from iHEARTMEDIA/PHOENIX in 2019. He had been with iHEARTMEDIA since 2010, with stops in GREENVILLE, SC; ATLANTA; and PITTSBURGH.
WOLFF commented, "I had the privilege of programming and being on the air in multiple formats and learned from some of the best! I am ready for what’s next and willing to relocate."
Reach out to WOLFE at hirejoshwolff@gmail.com and (412) 889-6290.