iHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN, PA-LANCASTER, PA-SALISBURY, MD SVP/Programming JOSH WOLFF has left the company. WOLFF, who was also PD for Top 40 WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN and voicetracked for numerous iHEARTMEDIA stations, transferred east from iHEARTMEDIA/PHOENIX in 2019. He had been with iHEARTMEDIA since 2010, with stops in GREENVILLE, SC; ATLANTA; and PITTSBURGH.

WOLFF commented, "I had the privilege of programming and being on the air in multiple formats and learned from some of the best! I am ready for what’s next and willing to relocate."

Reach out to WOLFE at hirejoshwolff@gmail.com and (412) 889-6290.

