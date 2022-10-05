Julian Lennon (Photo: Robert Ascroft)

WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY announces that GRAMMY-NOMINATED singer-songwriter JULIAN LENNON has been named the official 2022 Ambassador for the 12th annual worldwide event on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7th. This year’s theme is VOICES FOR PEACE.

JULIAN LENNON shared "College radio is a good way to learn about what's going on in the world, whether it's locally or worldwide. College radio is not like the usual mainstream stuff, and I find that far more intriguing!” The theme VOICES FOR PEACE resonates deeply with LENNON. “I feel I've been pretty successful in promoting peace and trying to motivate people through so many mediums, but we’ve got to keep moving, we’ve got to keep changing, we’ve got to do better!” he adds.



“Having JULIAN LENNON as our ambassador is a perfect fit for our VOICES FOR PEACE theme this year,” says professor of communication at WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY of NEW JERSEY, and founder of COLLEGE RADIO DAY, DR. ROB QUICKE. “JULIAN’S efforts to advance peace in his music, art and humanitarian work clearly demonstrate that pursuing peace and justice is a lifelong mission,” added QUICKE.

The 12th ANNUAL WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY will unite college radio stations from over 50 countries to bring awareness to the work and value they bring to the broadcasting medium. The day includes a live 24-hour worldwide college radio global marathon, hosted by LIVE365.COM, and a declaration supporting peace by STUDENT RADIO WORLDWIDE, with over 700 signatory stations. Past ambassadors include: THE BLACK KEYS, JOAN JETT, WYCLEF JEAN, and "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC.





