Extension For LaGreca

SIRIUSXM has locked in DAVE LAGRECA to continue as lead host of the pro wrestling show, BUSTED OPEN. LAGRECA and SIRIUSXM have agreed on a multi-year extension that keeps LAGRECA hosting the show he launched on SIRIUSXM in 2009. BUSTED OPEN airs MONDAY through SATURDAY from 9a-noon on the SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION channel.

LAGRECA commented, "I am very happy to cement my relationship with SIRIUSXM. The platform will continue to be the home for BUSTED OPEN and I appreciate every SIRIUSXM team member who has made the show a success. As always and most importantly, I am able to live my dream because the BUSTED OPEN NATION is right there beside me. The NATION’s passion and energy are the lifeblood of this show and it’s been amazing to grow with you all."

SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming And Podcasts STEVE COHEN added, "DAVE has built BUSTED OPEN into the best wrestling show in all of radio through talent, dedication and sheer force of personality. DAVE has been a valuable member of SIRIUSXM’s sports team since 2004, working as a producer before launching BUSTED OPEN. It has been wonderful to see him grow into a star on our airwaves and we are thrilled to have DAVE and BUSTED OPEN on SIRIUSXM for years to come."

