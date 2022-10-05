Smith (Photo: Danielle Piazza)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist CONNER SMITH has been named the GRAND OLE OPRY's "NEXTSTAGE" artist for OCTOBER. SMITH will make his 'NEXTSTAGE" debut on OCTOBER 25th.

He is the sixth act to join the 2022 "NEXTSTAGE" class this year, alongside BRELAND, CALLISTA CLARK, RESTLESS ROAD, ELVIE SHANE and MORGAN WADE. The new artist discovery program was established in 2019.

“I have been so blessed to see a lot of my dreams come true this year, but there has not been a moment comparable to my GRAND OLE OPRY debut," said SMITH. "Standing in that circle, as a kid from NASHVILLE, I truly felt the weight and history of the GRAND OLE OPRY in all its depth. To be even more accepted by the OPRY as a 'NEXTSTAGE' artist means more than I can say.”

Watch SMITH's "NEXTSTAGE" interview here, and a performance of his current radio single, "Take it Slow," here.

« see more Net News