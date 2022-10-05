Hell No

In the wake of tower damage from HURRICANE IAN, FT. MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY Spanish Top 40 WTQL (97.7 LATINO)/FT. MYERS, FL has moved to the frequency of SUN BROADCASTING Country WHEL (93.7 HELL YEAH)/FT. MYERS.

The WTLQ tower site first sustained fire damage in AUGUST. WTLQ had been using a low-power translator at the site until it suffered significant damage in the storm surge of IAN. WHEL, which had been off the air since IAN made landfall, returned to the air TUESDAY evening (10/4) with the Latino programming. While not co-owned, the two stations operate from the same building.

WHEL debuted the Country format in SEPTEMBER 2020 as TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7 before rebranding to HELL YEAH 93.7 in DECEMBER of the same year (NET NEWS 12/21/20).

