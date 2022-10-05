Wilson (Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)

CMT will honor BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAINEY WILSON as “Breakout Artist of the Year" at the 2022 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR special, premiering FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 8p (CT) on CMT. WILSON is the fifth recipient of the award, joining previous honorees MICKEY GUYTON (2021), ASHLEY McBRYDE (2019), KELSEA BALLERINI (2016) and CHRIS STAPLETON (2015).

WILSON has two #1 hits to her credit, the Platinum-certified “Things A Man Oughta Know” and “Never Say Never” with COLE SWINDELL, while her two latest singles, “Heart Like a Truck” and “wait in the truck” with HARDY, both continuing to climb the charts as she readies to drop her new album, BELL BOTTOM COUNTRY, on OCTOBER 28th.

WILSON commented on the honor, “This past year has been a wild ride. To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

SVP/Music & Talent/CMT LESLIE FRAM added, “When it came to naming ‘Breakout Artist,’ LAINEY WILSON was unquestionably our only choice this year. Not only is she a powerhouse performer and tremendously gifted songwriter with contagious energy and drive, she is just starting to show the world her range and versatility, as evident by her upcoming role on hit series YELLOWSTONE. From naming her as part of the ‘Next Women of Country’ franchise in 2019 to watching her shine on our CMT MUSIC AWARDS stage with one of the most memorable performances this year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate LAINEY’s much-deserved successes and cheer her on for all that’s next!”

