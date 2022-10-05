Carpenter (Photo: The Valory Music Co.)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist MACKENZIE CARPENTER has signed a global representation deal with WME. The 23-year-old GEORGIA native signed her recording deal in MAY (NET NEWS 5/18), and a management deal with G MAJOR MANAGEMENT later that same month.

While attending BELMONT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE, CARPENTER immersed herself in the songwriting community, and LILY ROSE's "Villain," her first cut as a songwriter, went to #1 on iTUNES Country chart and led to her own first single, "Can't Nobody."

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome MACKENZIE to the WME family,” said WME NASHVILLE office Co-Head JOEY LEE. “Her songwriting and artistry are unmatched. Big things are on the horizon, and we’re excited to be a part of her journey.”

CARPENTER is currently in the studio working on her debut album.

