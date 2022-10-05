-
Mackenzie Carpenter Signs With WME For Global Representation
by Jeff Lynn
October 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist MACKENZIE CARPENTER has signed a global representation deal with WME. The 23-year-old GEORGIA native signed her recording deal in MAY (NET NEWS 5/18), and a management deal with G MAJOR MANAGEMENT later that same month.
While attending BELMONT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE, CARPENTER immersed herself in the songwriting community, and LILY ROSE's "Villain," her first cut as a songwriter, went to #1 on iTUNES Country chart and led to her own first single, "Can't Nobody."
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome MACKENZIE to the WME family,” said WME NASHVILLE office Co-Head JOEY LEE. “Her songwriting and artistry are unmatched. Big things are on the horizon, and we’re excited to be a part of her journey.”
CARPENTER is currently in the studio working on her debut album.