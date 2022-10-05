McBride

Mixer MARCUS MCBRIDE has stepped away from his spot with JAMTRAXX' RADIOMIXES division as he makes a move into the computer programming world. MCBRIDE is a veteran of 24 years of syndicated mix show service.

The roster at JAMTRAXX' RADIOMIXES division is JUSTIN COWEN, formerly of KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS, WKSC/CHICAGO's SCOTT LLAMAS, KMVA/PHOENIX's PAUL YATES and MEGA COUNTRY/NASHVILLE Producer/DJ JOSHUA DUERKSEN.

Questions about JAMTRAXX can be directed to ROB AUSTIN at (312) 893-7549 and RobAustin@JamTraxxMedia.com.

« see more Net News