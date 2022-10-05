Todd Wallace (ne Mueller)

TODD MUELLER, who owned KZKZ/FLAGSTAFF, AZ, and was Director Of AM Operations for AM/FM BROADCASTING (which merged with CLEAR CHANNEL), passed away at 75 at his residence in MESA, AZ. Under his radio name TODD WALLACE, he also founded and owned the leading consultancy and research company RADIO INDEX.

MUELLER was born on APRIL 18th, 1947 in WICHITA, KS. He began his broadcasting career as a DJ at the age of 15 in his hometown as TODD WALLACE III (aka TW THE 3RD). He spent the next seven years at KLIF/DALLAS, KIMN/DENVER, KILT/HOUSTON, CKLW/DETROIT-WINDSOR, ON and KEZY/LOS ANGELES before joining KRUX/PHOENIX as the morning man in 1970. Within six months, he was promoted to PD, beginning his celebrated programming career.

In 1972, he was recruited to become the PD to turn around the ratings at KTSA/SAN ANTONIO, which he achieved in four months. GARY STEVENS convinced him to return to PHOENIX as the morning on-air personality and PD of KRIZ. In late 1974, he was called to fix the ratings for KLIF/DALLAS-FORT WORTH, receiving national attention in the broadcasting community.

This led to return to PHOENIX as VP/Programming for KUPD. In 1976, he partnered with renowned sales consultant KEN GREENWOOD in launching his research company, RADIO INDEX, also launching TODD WALLACE/ASSOCIATES, which went on to consult over 100 radio stations worldwide.

In 1983, he owned KZKZ/FLATSTAFF, AZ, for three years before joining KTAR and KLITE as Operating Manager and PD. He was later recruited to become the Director/AM operations for AM/FM BROADCASTING (which merged with CLEAR CHANNEL). He retired from broadcasting in 2013 while continuing his RADIO INDEX research company. In 2014, after 51 years of mastering his craft in the radio and broadcasting business, THOMAS ARTHUR MUELLER was inducted into the ARIZONA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME under his professional radio name, TODD WALLACE.

He is survived by his brother (RICK MUELLER), his children (CHERISH FORBES, NOEL KHAN, ANTHONY MUELLER, BRANDON MUELLER and DIEGO FLAVIO LAMAS MEDINA) and five grandchIldren.

TODD adored the cats he had throughout his lifetime. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to your local HUMANE SOCIETY

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE service will be held SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd from 11a-2p (PT) at the DOBSON RANCH LA CASITA RECREATION CENTER in MESA, AZ.

