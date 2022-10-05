Hybe: Moving Into NFT Space.

HYBE and KOREA blockchain and fintech company DUNAMU now operate a LOS ANGELES-based joint venture company called LEVVELS, established in JANUARY to “advance the fandom experience by leveraging blockchain technology, including Web3 and NFTs.”.

LEVVELS has just launched a new K-Pop collectibles platform called MOMENTICA, described as a “flagship platform for fan-artist engagement built on sustainable blockchain technology."

K-Pop fans will now be able to access unique digital collectibles, called "TAKE," which exist in both image and video formats, and are only accessible through this platform.

MOMENTICA held a pre-registration event promotion yesterday, where fans of five superstar K-Pop groups, including SEVENTEEN, FROMIS_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM, can get the first digital collectibles from these groups for free.

LEVVELS says future updates will provide “more advanced ways” for fans to trade and personalize these collectibles and the official launch of the service will take place later this month

All "TAKE" collectables are recorded on the company’s proprietary LEVVELS Blockchain, which is based on the cloud-based blockchain service platform, LUNIVERSE, created and operated by LAMBDA256, a division of DUNAMU.

Commented LEVVELS COO RYAN JANG, “K-Pop fans across the globe are known for their sophisticated use of technology in their everyday communication within their fan communities.

“In celebration of their passion, we are excited to provide a new digital experience that enhances how the fandom celebrates the best moments of their favorite artists through technology.

“Our aim is to always enhance the fan experience and we will continue to update and expand our services while always maintaining a user-friendly and intuitive user interface (UI).”

