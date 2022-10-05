Williams

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS (DWP) has announced the promotion of industry veteran DEL WILLIAMS to Global Head Of Talent. He will oversee the curation and booking of all DWP festivals, one-offs and special events, including the current festival roster of AFTERSHOCK, BOURBON & BEYOND, GOLDENSKY COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL, INKCARCERATION MUSIC & TATTOO FESTIVAL, LOUDER THAN LIFE and WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE.

WILLIAMS will also work closely with the company's BILLY BRILL and SETH SHOMES to grow the representation of DWP TALENT SERVICES (DWPTS), launched in 2021, a division that focuses on entertainment for casinos and fairs (NET NEWS 6/14/21).

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS CEO DANNY HAYES said, “DEL is part of the core fabric of DWP, going back to our roots in the ROCK ON THE RANGE days. He was there when we started this company, and it is fitting that he will help guide us as we continue to develop and grow our business. Our relationships with the artists and their representatives are more important than ever and we are thrilled to have someone as respected and skilled as DEL to lead that charge.”

WILLIAMS, the co-creator of music festivals like ROCK ON THE RANGE, CAROLINA REBELLION, and KROQ/LOS ANGELES' INLAND INVASION, brings to his new role 22 years as a talent booker for some of the biggest brands in entertainment, and as a National Independent Promoter, was instrumental in helping to break acts such as RADIOHEAD, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, COLDPLAY, MUSE, SUBLIME, ALANIS MORISSETTE and MAROON 5.

