Eden

ALL ACCESS' AUSTIN BESSEY interviewed IRISH singer-producer EDEN (JONATHON NG) on his latest album, "ICYMI," which you can read on music.allaccess.com here.

Says BESSEY, "The release of 'ICYMI' shows an increased level of depth and maturity since his previous release and one that his loyal fanbase and over 2.2 million monthly listeners (on SPOTIFY alone) will appreciate. He brings an in depth look behind the inspiration and stories behind each to song on the new album and peels back on the curtain on their meanings."

« see more Net News