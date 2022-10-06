Lopes

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has made a move to combine its corporate and digital investments, M&A and strategic planning teams. With this move, ANGELA LOPES has been upped to SVP/Strategy And Investments. LOPES, based in NEW YORK, reports to SME COO KEVIN KELLEHER and SME Pres./Global Digital Business DENNIS KOOKER.

KELLEHER commented, "Advancing our investments and strategy worldwide is an important part of our ongoing success as a company. By combining these efforts under ANGELA’s experience, we continue to be in a great position to efficiently spot and maximize opportunities that further evolve our business globally."

LOPES added, "I’m thrilled to be continuing my career with SONY MUSIC in this expanded role, and excited to be supporting the Company’s overall growth in a dynamic and changing marketplace. I look forward to working with SME’s leadership and the Global Strategy and Investments team to identify technologies, strategic partnerships and investments that further enhance SONY MUSIC’s business and the scale of our support for our artists and labels."

