Lineup Announced

COX MEDIA GROUP Alternative WPOI-HD2 (97X)/TAMPA has rolled out its lineup for 97X NEXT BIG THING. The DECEMBER 3 and DECEMBER 4 concerts at MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE will feature MACHINE GUN KELLY on SATURDAY (12/3) and JACK WHITE is set to headline SUNDAY (12/4).

MACHINE GUN KELLY will be joined on SATURDAY by ALL TIME LOW, GAYLE and GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS. Joining JACK WHITE on SUNDAY are DIRTY HEADS with special guest ROME, PHOENIX, YUNGBLUD and lovelytheband.

97X Dir./Branding & Programming JENNA KESNICK said, "We’ve been a #1 supporter of MGK since his arrival into the alternative rock space and we couldn’t be more excited to have him play our show. And the fact that we’re able to bring a legend like Jack White to the 97X Next Big Thing stage is such an unbelievable honor! MACHINE GUN KELLY hasn’t played the market since before the pandemic and this will be JACK WHITE’s first solo show in TAMPA BAY. We’re proud to deliver a lineup like this to our audience and grateful for all our partners who work with us to make it happen."

Tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14. More details are available here.

