NASHVILLE-based publishing, management and artist development company SMACK has added GEORGIA PRICE to its management team. PRICE, who joins the company as Management Coord., interned at SMALLBONE MANAGEMENT, Q PRIME SOUTH and KING PEN MUSIC prior to joining SMACK.

She will report to SVP/Development ROBERT CARLTON, who said, "Our management team has been stretched so thin over the last 15 months. GEORGIA stepped in as an intern this past summer and immediately made herself irreplaceable. I’m excited and relieved to have her officially join our team full-time!”

"I have admired the team at SMACK since before moving to NASHVILLE,” said PRICE. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to work alongside and continue learning from them. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this team.”

SMACK management clients include WALKER HAYES, KYLIE MORGAN, PILLBOX PATTI and songwriter/producer SHANE MCANALLYm who also co-owns the company.

