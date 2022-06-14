September '22 PPM Ratings

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – working hand in glove with the numbers crunchers from XTRENDS – are back for round two of our monthly foray into the Nielsen cinematic universe. In case you missed it, this month marks 10 years of our collaboration for this column. Stations have come and gone, entire broadcasting companies have disappeared, but still we soldier on because the ratings never sleep. This SEPTEMBER survey period actually ran from AUGUST 18th through SEPTEMBER 14th and featured a federally-mandated three-day weekend, the mass return to the classroom, and the opening of the football season. Here's how that went…

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: It’s Always Sunny In…

As is usually the case, iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) was the runaway 6+ leader. The station did end a four-book surge but was still in fine shape (9.0-8.7). Behind the leader, a couple of stations were on a tear. Both were up for the third book in a row and each posted their best share in over a year. COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) was up two slots to #2 (5.9-6.3), while AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) advanced three, um, spots to #3 (5.6-6.1). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ dipped to #4 (6.0-6.0) and just edged out URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1), which slid from #2 to #5 (6.4-5.9). It, in turn, just nipped iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ), which stepped down to #6 (5.7-5.8). It was merely inches ahead of TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9), which repeated at #7 (5.2-5.7). KODA still had the most cume (1,556,700-1,578,100) – a 1.4% increase. This nearly matched the market’s 1.9% rise.

Historical Marker: For the fifth book in a row, the company formerly known as RADIO ONE held the top two positions, with URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) at #1 and KMJQ in second place. Further down the list, we see CCM+E Classic Rock KKRW (93.7 THE ARROW) – this was about two years before it became iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT).

For the third book in a row, the top three 25-54 stations were unchanged. KODA was #1, though the station posted its first down book since APRIL. KTBZ was up slightly at #2 and shaved a bit off of KODA’s lead. KKHH repeated at #3 with – again – its best showing in over a year. KBXX moved up a couple of slots to #4, also with its highest share in over a year. KSBJ worked its way up to #5, thanks to its third up book in a row. KMJQ slipped to #6 and just edged out COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q), which leapt from a tie at #12 to #7 with its largest number in over a year. KLTN fell from #5 to #9 with its smallest share in over a year.

Historical marker: KLTN was #1 for the sixth book in a row.

KODA has been on fire lately with the 18-34 hipsters. The station was #1 for the third book in a row, the last two of which have been in double digits. #2 KTBZ was up slightly but still trailed the leader by about two and a half shares. Last month KQBT fell from #4 to #8. The station bounced back rather nicely as it moved from #8 to #3 with its highest share in over a year. KBXX dipped to #4, while two stations were hanging out at #5. KGLK stepped down from a tie at #4, despite a slight increase, while CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE advanced from #9 with its highest score since FEBRUARY. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101.1) dropped from the tie at #4 to #7.

Historical marker: Here is the exact quote from 2012: “There are few stations in America that dominate 18-34 the way KBXX does. They have been #1 for as far back as the eye can see and their dominance is akin to how, say, the TEXANS would handle a local high school team.”

There was precious little drama in the 18-49 arena. KODA was off slightly at #1 but remained in double digits. KTBZ was back at #2 with a slight increase but was still better than a share off the pace. KKHH repeated at #3 with its third straight up book. A flat KBXX stepped up to #4, while KQBT jumped from a tie at #9 to #5 with its best book in over a year. KMJQ dipped from #4 to #6.

Historical marker: KBXX won the demo by a landslide.

ATLANTA: A Radio Station Down By The River

The folks at COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) do not need any inspiration from a motivational speaker because the station was #1 6+ for the ninth book in a row (9.0-8.3). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) repeated at #2 but with its highest share since we were forbidden to either pout or cry (6.8-7.4). CITY OF ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION N/T WABE has been on an interesting journey of late. The station just rose to #3 (5.1-6.8). As recently as JUNE, it was languishing at #11 with a 2.9 share. COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) dipped to #4 with its first down book since APRIL (6.7-6.5). COX MEDIA N/T WSB-A had its first up book since FEBRUARY (5.5-6.3) as it remained at #5. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) slipped to #6 (6.4-6.2). WSB remained the cume leader despite a 1.6% decrease (832,100-818,800). The market shrank by a mere 0.2%.

Historical marker: It is worth noting that, in 2012, ATLANTA was market #9. Now they are lucky #7. For the sixth book in a row, Urban radio had the top three slots. In at #1 was, what was then owned by CBS RADIO and now by AUDACY, Urban AC WVEE (V-103) followed by WALR and WAMJ.

There was a heated battle for the leadership of the 25-54 group. WAMJ was #1 for the second book in a row with a very small lead over #2 WSRV. Both stations had slight increases. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) was up for the second book in a row as it stood alone at #3. WALR moved up to #4 with a strong increase, while WVEE dropped from a tie at #3 to #5 with its lowest mark since APRIL. WSB was down for the third book in a row as it drifted to #6.

Historical marker: Here’s what we were saying: “The song remains the same in 25-54. WVEE remains uber dominant at #1 and is a marvel of consistency. A year ago, both WALR and WAMJ were tied for #5 in this demo.”

As we often see, those in the 18-34 crowd tend to cause the most movement in the ratings ranks. Case in point: last month WWWQ and WSRV were tied at #1. This survey WWWQ was alone at the top (it’s always lonely there) with a double-digit share, while WSRV landed at #4 with its lowest score since the big guy was watching you 24/7. Kinda creepy, that. Two stations vaulted up the chart to simultaneously land at #2. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) was up from #6 with its fourth up book in a row. As recently as MAY, the station was in a tie at #16 and has more then tripled its share since then. WALR advanced from #9 with its best number in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) repeated at #5. WVEE and WSB had been an item at #3. Both stations endured some noticeable share losses and ended up at #6 and #7, respectively.

Historical marker: A bygone era. Coming in at #5 was CCM+E Top 40/R WWVA (WILD 105.7), which would leave the format in the next year.

Back in JUNE, WWWQ saw its five-book 18-49 winning streak come to an end. Welp, they’re back. That station rose from a tie at #4 to the top spot with its best book since MAY. WAMJ remained at #2 with a small loss and was about a share off the lead. WALR jumped from #7 to #3 with its highest mark since APRIL, while WSB stood alone at #4, despite being down for the third book in a row. Two formerly high-flying stations landed in a heap at #5. WSRV dropped from #3 with its lowest total since APRIL, while WVEE dropped from #1 with its smallest share since MARCH.

Historical marker: WVEE was the dominant player, with WWWQ – then Q100 – a distant #2.

WASHINGTON DC: Double Your Pleasure

Some readers might remember that the headline lyrics are not risqué but are actually from a chewing gum ad. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU was #1 for the ninth straight survey – the last five of which have been in double digits (11.6-11.1). Recently crowned as AMERICA’s top biller, HUBBARD News WTOP repeated at #2 with its highest share since APRIL (8.0-8.1). iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH ended a two-book slide as it stepped up to #3 (5.9-6.5), while HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR landed its lowest share in over a year as it dipped to #4 (7.1-6.3). ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS moved up to #5 as it regained some of last month’s huge share loss (5.0-5.7). URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) slipped to #6 (5.1-5.1). Once again, WASH had the most cume (748,500-838,600) – a 12.0% rise. The market grew by 2.1%.

Historical marker: Cracking the top five for the first time in over a year with a 5.3 share was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100). Of course, then it was under the CCM+E banner and was actually a classic hits station.

There was a changing of the partners in the 25-54 space. WASH remained in a tie at #1 for the second book in a row. However, it had a new station to share with in iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101), which advanced from #5 with its highest score since MARCH. The previous co-leader was WHUR, and it landed at #4 with its smallest share since JANUARY. WGTS stood alone at #3 as it rebounded from a down book. WAMU stepped up to #5 as it halted a three-book slide. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) had been tied at #3. The station saw its four-book surge come to an end as it fell into a tie at #7 with AUDACY Urban WPGC.

Historical marker: WIHT was, well, hot as it captured the demo for the ninth straight survey.

For the last two books, WIHT and WAMU have been trading blows 18-34 with double-digit shares. They each left that rarefied air with WIHT ending up on top and WAMU slipping to #2. Last month also featured a three-way tie at #5 that included URBAN ONE Urban WKYS, WWDC, and WPGC. WKYS had its best book since JANUARY to move up to #3 where it was joined by WPGC, which bounced back from a down book. WWDC stood alone at #5, despite a slight increase. Two stations exited the top five. WASH went from #3 to #6 with its lowest mark since OCTOBER, while WGTS fell three places to #7.

Historical marker: WIHT was #1 for the 13th time in the last 14 surveys and we had a bygone station at #6: AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) was part of the CBS RADIO fleet, played in the Hot AC space, and was known at the time as 94.7 FRESH FM.

Back in JUNE, WWDC ended a three-book stay at #1 18-49. This time the station returned to that familiar post with its best book since, well, MAY. WGTS and WAMU had been tied at #3. WGTS stepped up to #2 as it regained a small portion of last month’s massive share loss. WAMU remained in place with a slight increase. WASH dropped two places to #4 with a small decrease, while WIHT fell from #1 to #5.

Historical marker: WIHT continued to dominate 18-49. Of the nine books to date in 2012, it had less than a two-share lead only twice.

PHILADELPHIA: Philly Rocks

With apologies to both THE PRESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES and IAN HUNTER, perhaps the lyrics to those songs should be modified. BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR had its best book in over a year (8.0-8.7) to capture the 6+ flag for the fourth time in the last five books. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS repeated at #2 (7.4-7.5), while BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK remained at #3 with its third down book in a row (5.9-5.5). AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) remained at #4 (5.6-5.4) but was forced to share the space with AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1), which stepped up from #5 (5.3-5.4). They just nipped another member of their cluster – AUDACY Sports WIP – which landed at #6 with its best outing since OCTOBER (4.8-5.3). WBEB still wore the cume crown (1,053,500-998,200) – a 5.2% decrease. The market was up 1.4%.

Historical marker: AUDACY News KYW-A was #1 for the second book in a row with a 6.5 share. Of course, it was part of the CBS RADIO group of stations back then. WBEB was #2 at the time and owned by WEAZ-FM RADIO.

For well over a year, the 25-54 battle has generally been for second place. WMMR was again the #1 station and remained in double digits. WDAS repeated at #2 but with its lowest total in over a year. The stations were separated by about seven shares. WIP stepped up to #3 with its best offensive performance in over a year. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) accomplished the same feat as it rose from #9 to #5. WBEB and WMGK had been tied at #5. WBEB was flat and dipped to #6, while WMGK had its smallest share in over a year as it dropped to #9.

Historical marker: WMMR was #1 for the eighth book in a row with BEASLEY Country WXTU nipping at its heels.

In our previous episode, WMMR and WMGK were the 18-34 co-leaders. That arrangement ended abruptly. WMMR stayed at #1 with a double-digit share, while WMGK slipped to #2 with a slight increase. WBEB repeated at #3 with a slight decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) inched up to #4 as it ended a four-book slide. WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY moved up two slots to #5 with its highest score since DECEMBER. Last month iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5) had a huge share gain that drove the station from #7 to #4. This time the station surrendered all of that increase – plus a little extra – as it dropped to #9.

Historical marker: The station then known as RADIO 104.5 – WRFF – was #1 in every book up to this point 10 years ago.

Oh look, WMMR was #1 and in double digits 18-49 for the fifth book in a row. And the station landed its largest share in over a year. WDAS was back at #2 with its lowest mark since JANUARY and trailed the leader by about six shares. WIP repeated at #3 with – once again – its best book in over a year. WBEB remained at #4 with a slight loss and was joined there by WBEN, which advanced from #9 with its best outing in over a year. A flat WMGK slipped to #6.

Historical marker: WRFF and WIOQ held the top two spots in this demo.

BOSTON: Back And Forth

By our math, this is the ninth book of the year. During that span, BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR and BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) have been either #1 and/or #2 seven times. WROR was back on top this month (7.2-7.4), while WBZ drifted back to #2 (7.5-7.3). AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7 FM) repeated at #3 as it returned to more familiar ratings territory (5.8-6.4). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) remained at #4 (5.7-5.7), while iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A marched up to #5 with its highest share since MARCH (4.6-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX dipped to #6 (4.9-4.9). WMJX was in cume control for the 13th book in a row with a 0.2% increase (812,700-814,000). The market was off by 0.7%.

Historical marker: WXKS was a dominant #1 with an 8.9 share, easily outdistancing #2 WMJX’s 7.2 share.

WBZ extended its long-running #1 streak 25-54, though it could not match last month’s double-digit share. Guess a lot of people want to gripe about how the RED SOX stink. WXKS was #2 for the fifth straight survey but found itself about two and a half shares off the lead. WMJX ended a rather steep three-book slide as it rose from #7 to #3. WROR repeated at #4 with a slight increase, while BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) stood alone at #5, also with a slight increase. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) dropped three places to #6 as it returned about half of last month’s large share gain. BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5) fell from the tie at #5 into a tie at #10 with BOSTON UNIVERSITY Public Radio WBUR.

Historical marker: The top three stations in the demo were WXKS, WMJX, and WZLX. That’s a lot of X’s.

If you asked the average 18-34 person what they like to listen to on the radio, they would absolutely say music from the ’80s and sports. Right? WROR had a huge share increase – its best book in over a year – to land at #1 with this crowd. This pushed WBZ – which had a solid increase – down to #2. Holding on to third place was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5), which had a slight increase. WXKS was back at #4 as it regained a small portion of last month’s massive share loss. WBQT rose two places to #5. WKLB dropped from #5 and splashed into a tie at #9 with NORTHEAST AAA WXRV (92.5 THE RIVER).

Historical marker: Ten years ago, the demo listening patterns were as you’d expect with WXKS and WJMN being the top two stations on a regular basis.

Over the last 14 surveys, WBZ has been #1 18-49 and has been in double digits in all but one. The station was down about a share while #2 WXKS was off slightly, which reduced the deficit between the two stations to a bit over three shares. WROR remained at #3 with its highest number since MARCH. WBQT was back at #4 but it had company as WMJX moved up from #8 with a solid increase. WWBX slipped two spots to #7 with a modest decrease.

Historical marker: WXKS completed the demo sweep with a dominant 18-49 performance.

We are two-thirds of the way through our time-travelling adventure. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News