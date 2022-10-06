-
Audacy Beach Festival Day #2 Lineup Announced
by Shawn Alexander
October 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM (PT)
-
The lineup has been revealed for day #2 for the AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL on DECEMBER 4th with MACHINE GUN KELLY, THE 1975, THE USED, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, WATERPARKS, GAYLE, MAYDAY PARADE, STORY OF THE YEAR, WHEATUS, and GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS taking the stage on the beach in FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
There are 20 bands playing the second annual AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL on DECEMBER 3rd and 4th. Last month (NET NEWS 9/22), the day #1 lineup was announced for DECEMBER 3rd featuring MUSE, JACK WHITE, JIMMY EAT WORLD, PHOENIX, YUNGBLUD, THE MAINE, BOYWITHUKE, THE STRUTS, half*alive, BEACH WEATHER, and TALK
Tickets are on sale now at AudacyBeachFestival.com with $1 from every ticket sold donated to REVERB to take action toward a better future for people and the planet.