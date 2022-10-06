Lane

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has promoted JANDA LANE to permanent midday host and Music Director. She's been co-hosting afternoons with STEVE SEAVER the last four years before temporarily stepping in for midday host BOB STROUD who semi-retired this past JUNE (NET NEWS 6/7/22). STROUD will continue hosting his daily features "Ten at 10" and "One 45 at 1:45" during LANE’s midday show.

LANE said, “I am beyond thrilled to move into middays on THE DRIVE, and am honored to fill the space around the one and only BOB STROUD’s long-standing 'Ten at 10' and 'One 45 at 1:45' features. Life is a winding road and I am so happy that the road has led me here to CHICAGO, to THE DRIVE, and last and most importantly, to our awesome listeners. Thank you so much for listening!”

WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, “THE DRIVE consists of a team that plays on a big stage at the highest level, and JANDA is a perfect fit for promotion into this high profile assignment in every way I can think of. I’m elated for our audience, our clients, and our community, whose experience with our brand benefits greatly from her spectacular talent, professionalism, and positivity.”

VP/Market Manager JEFF ENGLAND added, “We are delighted to promote JANDA. Her extensive knowledge of Classic Rock and immense talent are the perfect combination for our loyal listeners middays on THE DRIVE.”

