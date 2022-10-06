Ed Lover

AUDACY will launch THE ED LOVER EXPERIENCE starring on-air host ED LOVER on five of its Urban/R&B stations across the country. The nationally syndicated program, which launches OCTOBER 17th, will be heard in various dayparts on WBMX (104.3 JAMS)/CHICAGO, KXQQ (Q100.5)/LAS VEGAS, WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK, KRBQ (102 JAMS)/SAN FRANCISCO and KHTP (HOT 103.7)/SEATTLE.

AUDACY SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS said, “ED LOVER is the guy who introduced an entire generation to hip-hop, and became arguably the face of hip-hop as it blew up across AMERICA. Since his days at MTV, ED has established himself -- amongst other things -- as a tremendous radio host, and now we're proud and excited to take this icon nationwide. Look out for THE ED LOVER EXPERIENCE.”

LOVER added, “Life is all about discovering new adventures. Throughout my career I’ve been lucky enough to do so. I’m excited about this new opportunity to spread love and laughter to so many people!”

