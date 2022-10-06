New Podcast (Picture: PBS)

“ARTHUR”, the public television show and longest-running kids’ animated series in the U.S. will now have its own podcast featuring the famous aardvark.

VARIETY reports that Season 1 of “THE ARTHUR PODCAST” will feature eight episodes, launching weekly on THURSDAYS starting OCT. 20th. Listeners will hear from ARTHUR, D.W., BUSTER and other favorite characters as they navigate school, friendships and other challenges.

GBH KIDS senior executive producer CAROL GREENWALD said, “It’s been so fun to help ARTHUR make his new podcast. He, D.W., and BUSTER has done a great job sharing their adventures — and the podcast platform will allow us to reach new audiences as well as reconnect longtime fans to many of our classic stories.”

GEN-Z MEDIA CEO BEN STROUSE said, “We hope the podcast version provides kids as well as those of us who have grown up with the iconic show an important new way to enjoy these wonderful and relatable stories.”

« see more Net News