New Exhibit

NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM will launch its newest exhibition, ROCK HALL AT THE RYMAN, on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd as part of a multi-year partnership with CLEVELAND’s ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME (NET NEWS 5/26). The interactive exhibit will be housed in the RYMAN's newly transformed 5th AVENUE vestibule, and will celebrate the venue's mark on Rock & Roll history.

While the RYMAN is known as the "Mother Church of Country Music," ROCK HALL AT THE RYMAN will honor the more than 100 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Inductees who have performed on the hallowed stage throughout its 130-year history. Featured in the exhibit are JAMES BROWN, THE BYRDS, ERIC CLAPTON, FOO FIGHTERS, JOAN JETT and DOLLY PARTON, in addition to Country music icons like JOHNNY CASH, ELVIS PRESLEY and HANK WILLIAMS, who were early practitioners of what would become Rock & Roll music.

Entry to ROCK HALL AT THE RYMAN is included in all daytime tour tickets at the RYMAN, which also include a souvenir photo on stage, SOUL OF NASHVILLE immersive theater experience and other exhibits. Click here for more information.

