Exchange Agreement In Las Vegas

AUDACY and BEASLEY have announced a station swap in LAS VEGAS. In the deal, BEASLEY gets Alternative KXTE (ALT 107.5) in exchange for Talk KDWN-A/F (K-DWN 101.5 FM & 720 AM, THE TALK OF LAS VEGAS).

As part of the agreement, longtime LAS VEGAS-based syndicated morning personalities DAVE AND MAHONEY will continue to be heard weekday mornings on KXTE under BEASLEY’s ownership.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, "Throughout BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP’s 61-year history, we have actively managed our station portfolio with the goal of serving the communities where we operate with the best local programming and brands, diversifying our operations, managing risk and improving financial results. The agreement to exchange KDWN AM/FM translator for KXTE-FM addresses all of these strategic objectives and upon completion, will complement our LAS VEGAS market presence and content with five strong signals in the market."

Terms have not been revealed. Pending FCC approval, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

« see more Net News